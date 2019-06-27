Severe thunderstorms possible later this afternoon

Today is an Alert Day for southern Wisconsin. There is a risk for severe thunderstorms for all of southern Wisconsin later this afternoon and tonight. Strong winds will be the main threat with the strongest storms, but large hail and heavy rainfall will also be possible.

Ahead of the thunderstorm activity, the atmosphere will heat up quickly. Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s with dew points climbing into the 70s in some spots. The heat combined with the humidity will make it feel like the temperature is in the lower to middle 90s this afternoon.

The high heat and humidity will stick around through the weekend into next week. Alert Days are in the forecast from Friday through Monday for the dangerously hot conditions.