Weather

Severe thunderstorm moving toward Janesville Town Square Gran Prix

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 02:00 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 02:16 PM CDT

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing half dollar size hail and wind gusts of 60 miles per hour is moving through Rock County early Tuesday afternoon.

People attending Tour of America's Dairyland Janesville Town Square Gran Prix should seek safe shelter immediately.

This severe thunderstorm is moving northeast at 30 miles per hour.

Hail of 1 to 2 inches in diameter is possible with this supercell thunderstorm. 

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Rock County is set to expire at 2:30 PM

