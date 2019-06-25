Severe thunderstorm moving toward Janesville Town Square Gran Prix
A severe thunderstorm capable of producing half dollar size hail and wind gusts of 60 miles per hour is moving through Rock County early Tuesday afternoon.
People attending Tour of America's Dairyland Janesville Town Square Gran Prix should seek safe shelter immediately.
Official message from @TOADCyclingRace- severe weather headed towards rock co- race is delayed at least 30 minutes. #News3Now— Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) June 25, 2019
This storm is something serious. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/ycU9GxEYBy
This severe thunderstorm is moving northeast at 30 miles per hour.
Hail of 1 to 2 inches in diameter is possible with this supercell thunderstorm.
It's coming down, y'all. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/ZejOkX5a5w— Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) June 25, 2019
The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Rock County is set to expire at 2:30 PM
