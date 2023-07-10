(CNN) — Severe storms that left at least one dead in Orange County, New York, are dumping heavy rainfall at intense rates over parts of the Northeast, forcing road closures, water rescues and urgent warnings about life-threatening flash floods.

Over 25 million people are under flood alerts across the Northeast on Monday, including parts of New York, Vermont, Massachusetts and Maine – as well as across the country in Washington and Alaska. Flash flood emergencies and landslides are expected, with heavy rainfall continuing throughout the day.

CNN Meteorologist Brandon Miller and CNN’s Polo Sandoval, Michelle Watson, Christina Maxouris and Joe Sutton contributed to this report.