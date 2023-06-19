(CNN) — More than 50 million people across the Southeast face the threat of severe storms on Monday as widespread power outages have left nearly half a million across the South in the dark, including some sweltering under record-breaking temperatures.

A level 2 of 5 slight risk of severe weather is in place across parts of the Gulf Coast and Southeast, including the cities of New Orleans and Baton Rouge in Louisiana, Jacksonville, Florida; Mobile, Alabama; and Savannah, Georgia. The main threats are damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes.

CNN’s Jamiel Lynch, Mitchell McCluskey and Devon Sayers contributed to this report.