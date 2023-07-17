Search intensifies for 2 children swept away in the raging floodwater that killed their mother in Pennsylvania

Waterways seen swollen Sunday after heavy rains dumped up to 6 inches of water in parts of Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

 Michele Haddon/USA TODAY/Imagn

(CNN) — Rescue crews are scrambling to find two missing children after their mother died in turbulent floodwater over the weekend.

Officials have tripled the number of resources Monday in the search for the 2-year-old girl and her 9-month-old brother, who were swept away after a ferocious storm pummeled southeast Pennsylvania.

