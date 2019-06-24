Scattered thunderstorms developing today

A warm and very humid airmass is in place across southern Wisconsin today. Dewpoints are in the middle 60s this morning, which means that it feels very muggy. Dewpoints will remain high through the afternoon, but begin to fall later this evening as a cold front moves through the area.

Widely scattered showers will become more numerous by late morning. During the peak heating hours of the day, scattered thunderstorms will develop as well. There is a slight risk for severe storms across southern Wisconsin today. The main threats will be large hail and strong winds.

Showers and thunderstorms will come to an end late this evening as the cold front moves eastward. It will be less humid on Tuesday, but warm temperatures will stick around for the rest of the week. The extended forecast has heat index values near 90 this weekend.