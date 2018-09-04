Rivers in Jefferson County reach flood stage

File photo

JEFFERSON, Wis. - The Rock and Crawfish rivers in Jefferson reached flood stage Tuesday morning, according to a release.

The Jefferson Police Department said in a news release that the flood stage is 10 feet. Current projections have the Rock River cresting at 12.1 feet by Saturday.

City officials anticipate the possibility of moderate impact to portions of the city, the release said. The impact may first be observed in the area of East Riverview Drive and the areas of Main and Dane streets. The city said it anticipated no disruption to any city services.

The city asked citizens to be patient when traveling and not to drive through any areas with standing water.

To minimize impact on the wastewater treatment plant, all sump discharges should be directed to lawns and should not be directed to floor drains.

Anyone with questions, who is requiring assistance or who is experiencing a flood emergency should contact officials through the following numbers: City Hall 920-674-7700, police 920-674-7707, or in an emergency, call 911.



