Report: Dangerous heat index values could become more common in Wisconsin

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 07:03 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 07:03 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Extreme heat and humidity are set to arrive on Friday across southern Wisconsin.

According to a new report released this week by the Union of Concerned Scientists, the amount of heat waves and dangerously hot and humid days could increase dramatically in the near future if no action is taken on climate change.  

Historically, Dane County has experienced an average of one day a year with a heat index above 105 degrees. According to the report, that number could increase to 11 days of heat index values of 105 degrees per year by 2050. 

By 2100, Dane County could experience almost 30 days with dangerous heat index values.

