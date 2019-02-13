Weather

Record-breaking snow fell Tuesday in Madison

MADISON, Wis. - The snow that fell Tuesday in Madison broke a record that was more than 90 years old for the amount of snow accumulated in one day.

 Madison received 8.3 inches Tuesday, which broke the record of 4.9 inches set in 1923, according to News 3 Now meteorologist Haddie McLean.

So far for the season, Madison has received 40.5 inches, McLean said. Normal snowfall for Madison winters is around 50 inches.

