Raindrops this afternoon, snowflakes possible on Saturday

An Alert Day has been added to the forecast. Rain is in the forecast this afternoon, but much colder weather will settle in for the weekend and we could even see some snowflakes.

Scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder will be possible this afternoon. As a cold front moves through the area this morning, expect an increase in the clouds. Showers will move from northwest to southeast through the area.

High temperatures will be in the 60s today and total rainfall will be less than 1/2" for southern Wisconsin. Any showers will end this evening and skies will clear overnight.

Another storm will move through the area this weekend. The latest forecast models have been shifting the track of this storm further south. This means that southern Wisconsin will be on the cold side of this storm with wet, heavy snow possible on Saturday.

Right now, it looks like there could be some light snow accumulation in southern Wisconsin. Any snow that does stick will quickly melt on Sunday with high temperatures back to 50 degrees under partly sunny skies.

Any additional shift in the track of this storm could have big impacts on the type and amount of precipitation for southern Wisconsin. Stay with News 3 Now First Alert Weather for the latest updates on this storm.