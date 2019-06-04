Rain, some remnant storms, possible overnight Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. - While Tuesday afternoon should remain quiet, there is a chance for rain and thunderstorms overnight as a system dives southward from the northwest.

This means a warm and pleasant afternoon is expected once clouds clear from Tuesday morning's light rain.

Temperatures will likely make it into the mid and upper 70s with filtered sunshine.

There's a chance for strong storms overnight. We're keeping an eye on it. https://t.co/Pai7zeEIdN pic.twitter.com/UDS8sqU410 — Chris Reece (@ChrisReeceWX) June 4, 2019

Most will go to bed Tuesday with dry conditions as well.

A complex of storms will likely reach the area during the overnight hours, however, this period is not favorable for severe weather.

While the complex system could bring severe storms with hail and damaging winds to parts of Minnesota and northern Wisconsin, it is expected to diminish to light rain and remnant weak storms by the time it reaches southern Wisconsin.