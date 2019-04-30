Rain chances continue into May
While no severe weather or major flooding is expected, rain chances will continue through Tuesday and into May.
Look for conditions to stay dreary and damp throughout the day. Light drizzle will persist with more widespread showers moving in in the early afternoon.
These will continue into the dinner time hours and late evening.
More rain chances arrive into Wednesday.
Most of the area will see a quarter to one half inch of rain, though heavier rainfall is expected south and east.
No severe weather is expected, but here's the reminder to keep the umbrella handy.
