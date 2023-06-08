(CNN) — Millions across the US and Canada will remain at risk of inhaling potentially harmful air from wildfires in Quebec on Thursday as more officials urge people to limit time spent outdoors and mask up for enhanced protection.

Colossal clouds of heavy smoke from more than 430 active wildfires raging across Canada have descended on parts of the US Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, enveloping neighborhoods, parks and school grounds in an orange haze filled with possible pollutants. And forecasts suggest it may take several days for the air to clear.

