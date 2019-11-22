Quiet weather through the weekend, watching a storm for late Tuesday, early Wednesday

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - High temperatures reached the lower to the middle 50s over southern Wisconsin around noon today, making it the mildest day since late October. A cold front then swept through the state, causing temperatures to drop by 15 to 20 degrees this afternoon.

Mostly cloudy skies should clear out later tonight. Although it's unlikely, if skies clear out by late evening, it may be possible to see the Alpha Monocerotid meteor shower between 10:30 and 11:30 p.m. It may be possible to see up to several hundred shooting stars in that time period if looking to the southeast away from city lights and if the skies clear enough to see them.

Quiet weather is expected from Friday of this week through Monday of next week, with near-normal temperatures during this stretch. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s on Saturday and in the middle 40s for Sunday and Monday.

A storm system may affect the Midwest next week, from later Tuesday through Wednesday morning, just before the Thanksgiving holiday. A mixture of snow and rain may develop on Tuesday afternoon, and eventually change to snow on Tuesday night before ending on Wednesday morning. Some accumulation is possible, with the best chances for heavier accumulating snow now favoring southeastern Wisconsin, northeastern Illinois and northern Indiana.

There is a large amount of uncertainty to the path and timing of the storm, but since it will affect the Midwest during a busy travel period before the Thanksgiving holiday, those planning travel during that period should watch future forecasts as details on the storm become more refined in the coming days. Even if the snow misses southern Wisconsin and it hits Chicago instead, air travel may become affected as Chicago is a major hub for some airlines.

It now looks like the Thanksgiving holiday should be breezy and a little milder. The weather may become unsettled from Thursday afternoon through Friday with some chances for rain or rain mixed with snow.

