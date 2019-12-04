Quiet weather through Saturday, then colder with snow chances returning beginning on Monday

MADISON, Wis. - A quiet weather pattern will remain in place for much of the week ahead. High pressure and a lack of snowfall over Southern Wisconsin will allow for more sunshine, and temperatures that are a bit warmer than the rest of the state. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s through Saturday, with the exception of Friday when a brief surge of colder air will keep high temperatures in the upper 20s.

Sunday should be mild with high temperatures in the middle 40s, but a chance of showers will return ahead of an approaching cold front that will move through Wisconsin on Sunday night or early Monday morning, changing and rain showers to snow flurries.

The weather pattern is showing signs of becoming colder and potentially more snowy for next week.

A weather system on Monday will bring much colder weather in its wake. Temperatures will fall on Monday afternoon as light snow moves through Wisconsin. The snow will end Monday night, but the combination of brisk northerly winds and new snow cover over southern Wisconsin will keep high temperatures in the lower 20s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

A second storm system may affect southern Wisconsin later Thursday night into Friday of next week. Accumulating snow is possible from this system, but it's far too early to predict how much accumulation we can expect. Colder than normal weather will continue into the following weekend after the snow ends.

