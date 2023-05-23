Powerful Typhoon Mawar slams Guam with heavy rain and damaging winds

(CNN) — The eye of Typhoon Mawar has passed just north of Guam, but the eyewall – the strongest part of the storm – is bringing powerful winds and heavy rain to the US territory.

The strongest storm to impact Guam in decades, Mawar is pelting the entire 30-mile-wide island with hurricane-force winds.

