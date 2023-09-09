(CNN) — Category 3 Hurricane Lee remains hundreds of miles east of the Caribbean late Friday, yet forecasters say the storm’s effects may have an impact on the US Atlantic seaboard as early as this weekend.

Lee was about 440 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands as of 11 p.m. ET Friday, whipping up maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The hurricane, which earlier reached Category 5 status, could further weaken Saturday but is expected to re-strengthen over the weekend and remain strong into the middle of next week.

