Tropical strom warning in effect along New England coast
(CNN) — Now a post-tropical cyclone, Lee made landfall on the far western tip of Nova Scotia on Saturday afternoon as it churned 65 mph sustained winds to parts of southeastern New England and Atlantic Canada, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm made landfall on Long Island in Nova Scotia around 4 p.m. Atlantic Time (3 p.m. ET). It will move across the Bay of Fundy and move inland around Maine and the New Brunswick, Canadian border on Saturday evening.

