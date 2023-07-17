Police identify 2 missing children swept away in the Pennsylvania flood that killed their mother

Waterways seen swollen Sunday after heavy rains dumped up to 6 inches of water in parts of Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

 Michele Haddon/USA TODAY/Imagn

(CNN) — Authorities have identified the two children still missing nearly two days after they were swept away by turbulent floodwaters that killed their mother.

Matilda (Mattie) Sheils, 2, and her 9-month-old brother Conrad Sheils vanished after intense flooding engulfed parts of southeast Pennsylvania on Saturday evening.

CNN’s Kristina Sgueglia, Robert Shackelford, Claudia Dominguez, Christina Maxouris, Lauren Mascarenhas, Melissa Alonso and Caitlin Kaiser contributed to this report.