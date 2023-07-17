Police identify 2 missing children swept away in the Pennsylvania flood that killed their mother

Officials on Monday tripled the number of resources in the search for the missing children, Upper Makefield Fire Company Chief Tim Brewer said.
Thanks to improving weather, searchers are able to use more resources, including underwater and air assets as well as drones and canine units, to look for Mattie and Conrad.
“Their loving father, Jim Sheils, and their entire family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support,” the Upper Makefield Township Police Department said on Facebook. “The family requests that you respect their privacy at this extremely painful time.”
The family was visiting from South Carolina and were driving to a barbecue when they got stuck in flash flooding, Brewer said Sunday.
The mother and a grandmother grabbed Mattie and Conrad. The father grabbed the children’s 4-year-old brother.
The father and the 4-year-old “miraculously” made it to safety, the fire chief said. But the mother, grandmother and younger children were swept away.
The children’s grandmother survived and was treated at a hospital, police said.
But the family is devastated by the loss of Seley – Sheils’s fiancée and the mother of their three children, Upper Makefield Township police said.
She was among five people who died after storms pummeled Bucks County over the weekend, Brewer said. Authorities have not publicly identified the other four victims.
“The mass casualty incident, like these, which we have never seen before, (is) unbelievable and devastating to all the families involved,” he said.
Over the past month, parts of interior New England and the Northeast have seen 200% to 300% of their average monthly rainfall, leading to last week’s disastrous flooding in parts of Vermont, New York and western Massachusetts.
A flash flood can happen anywhere intense rain falls faster than the soil can absorb, and generally happen within a short time period after rain, making them more life-threatening, according to the National Weather Service.