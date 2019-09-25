Pleasant fall weather to continue through Thursday, chances of rain through next week

MADISON, Wis. - Pleasant fall weather will continue through Thursday with sunny skies and near-normal high temperatures in the upper 60s. However, there are signs that the weather pattern will become more active with several chances for locally heavy rainfall through next week.

The first chance for heavier thunderstorms will arrive from late Thursday night through Friday. Showers and thunderstorms will develop in Iowa on Thursday evening, and should move into southern Wisconsin toward Friday morning. Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Friday before ending Friday evening. A few of the thunderstorms may produce locally heavy rainfall of one to one and a half inches, mainly in areas south of Madison. Normally, that wouldn't be a problem, but rainfall over the past three weeks has been very heavy at times. Madison has received 5.58" of rain since the start of the month, which is 3" above normal, while parts of southwestern and southern Wisconsin southwest and south of Madison have received more than twice that much.

After a dry and cool day on Saturday, shower and thunderstorm chances return from Saturday night through Sunday and Monday, with showers and thunderstorms likely on Tuesday and Wednesday. The latest long-range computer models continue to show the potential for general 2-4" rainfalls over much of southern Wisconsin, with locally higher amounts possible in areas that have heavier thunderstorms. This could lead to additional flooding in flood prone areas and near rivers and streams. Some isolated severe thunderstorms may be possible on Monday, when temperatures will be unseasonably mild and humidity levels will be high as well.

Alert Days have been placed into the forecast for Friday of this week, and for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week when the heavy rain and flooding threats will be the highest.

Dry and cooler weather should return later Thursday into Friday of next week. This trend may continue into the following weekend as well.



