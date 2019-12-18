One of the least snowy Decembers on record in Madison

Quiet weather will continue through the weekend and into Christmas week, bringing no opportunities for any snowfall. Only a half of an inch of snow has fallen in Madison this December. It's one of the least snowy Decembers on record.

Historically, December is the snowiest month of the year in Madison. There has been less than an inch of snow accumulation only 10 times.

Mild temperatures and dry conditions through the rest of the month mean 2019 could become the 11th year in Madison's history with less than 1 inch of snow.

The next opportunity for precipitation looks to be around Christmas Day. With temperatures in the lower 40s in the afternoon, it will all fall as light rain. Temperatures will drop to the lower 30s at night, so some mixing is possible into Thursday morning. No accumulation is expected.

Stay tuned to News 3 Now for the latest forecast information.