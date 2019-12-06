One more mild spell this weekend, then much colder next week with snow chances

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - After a brief dip in temperatures on Friday, we will enjoy a couple of more mild days this weekend before much colder weather and some chances for snow arrive next week.

Skies will be sunny on Friday and high temperatures are expected in the middle 30s. While pleasant by early December standards, it will be the first time we won't reach the 40 degrees mark since Monday. Saturday will be partly sunny with high temperatures back to around 40 degrees, and while skies will become cloudy on Sunday, breezy southerly winds will push the mercury to to the middle 40s. It now looks like most of Sunday will be dry, with just a slight chance of rain showers late in the day.

The changes will begin on Sunday night. A few rain showers are likely, but as it turns colder later on Sunday night, the rain should mix with snow toward Monday morning.

On Monday, temperatures will continue to fall from the middle 30s early in the day to the middle 20s by late afternoon as a storm system develops east of Wisconsin, bringing brisk winds and changing the rain/snow mix to light snow. Minor snow accumulations are expected before the snow ends as flurries early on Tuesday morning.

Much colder weather is expected for the middle of next week. High temperatures will only be around 20 degrees on Tuesday and may not get out of the teens on Wednesday. The brisk winds will bring sub-zero wind chills at times, especially on Tuesday night when low temperatures should drop into the single digits. A few flurries are possible on Wednesday morning.

Other storm systems may affect southern Wisconsin on Friday of next week and Sunday of the following weekend. Depending on the path of the storms, accumulating snow is possible, but it's too early to predict how much we can expect. While high temperatures won't be quite as cold, they are still expected to stay below normal, only reaching the middle to the upper 20s.

