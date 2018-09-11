Weather

Clear skies mean Northern lights possibly visible from Wisconsin Monday night

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 06:54 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2018 07:55 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Clear skies have graced much of Wisconsin the last several days, and it may be beneficial Monday. 

There is a chance to see the aurora borealis Monday night. 

The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a G2 geomagnetic storm watch for Monday night.

The green line is likely the farthest south the aurora will go. However, it can still be viewable south of the line. The brightness will decrease the farther away from the green line you go. 

Our mostly clear skies makes viewing conditions favorable. The best opportunity in Wisconsin will be between midnight and sunrise. 

