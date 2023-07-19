North Carolina tornado that damaged Pfizer plant and shut down I-95 was an EF-3, NWS says

(CNN) — A tornado in North Carolina severely damaged a Pfizer plant, damaged several other structures, shut down a major interstate and injured at least 16 people Wednesday afternoon.

The tornado was on the ground for 16.5 miles, lasting about 30 minutes, and produced peak winds of 150 mph, an EF-3 tornado, the National Weather Service said. The tornado tore through Dortches, Nash County – around 45 miles northeast of Raleigh – and ended nine miles east-northeast of Battleboro in Edgecombe County. The maximum path width was about 600 yards.

