Multiple planets will be visible overnight

As rain returns to southern Wisconsin, a celestial double feature will be visible in the southern sky for Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Saturn and Mars will be placed perfectly for viewing around one hour after sunset. Throughout the month of September, Saturn reaches its highest point in the sky around dusk/nightfall. Mars isn't far behind, reaching its highest point a few hours after Saturn.

For the next two dusks, use the moon as your guide to find these two planets. Tuesday night, look for a triangle in the night sky, with the moon as the top, Saturn to the right and Mars to the left. On Wednesday night, the moon will be right on top of Mars, while Saturn will be well off to the right.

Mars will have a reddish color, while Saturn appears more golden in the sky. Both planets are dimming throughout the month, but Saturn will still be outshined by Mars, even though the Red Planet is dimming at a faster pace.

However, we'll have to dodge the clouds over the next few nights, as unsettled weather is back across southern Wisconsin until Friday morning.

Happy planet hunting!