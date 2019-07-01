BREAKING NEWS

Mudslide reported as Flash Flooding Warning issued for Grant Co.

Posted: Jul 01, 2019 05:47 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 05:52 AM CDT

GRANT COUNTY, Wis. - A Flash Flood Warning is being issued for parts of Grant County until 7:30 a.m. as strong thunderstorms move through the area.

The National Weather Service says several inches of rain have fallen in eastern Grant County, leading to the likelihood of flash flooding.

 

 

The Grant County Sheriff's Department says a small mudslide occurred near Boscobel early Monday morning at Highway M near County Highway T, but was quickly cleaned up. The Sheriff's Department had no other issues to report as of 5:30 a.m.

If you come across a road covered in water, you're encouraged to turn around instead of trying to drive through the water.

