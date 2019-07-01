Mudslide reported as Flash Flooding Warning issued for Grant Co.

GRANT COUNTY, Wis. - A Flash Flood Warning is being issued for parts of Grant County until 7:30 a.m. as strong thunderstorms move through the area.

The National Weather Service says several inches of rain have fallen in eastern Grant County, leading to the likelihood of flash flooding.

A Flash Flood WARNING continues until 7:30 for this storm in Grant County. Law Enforcement has reported flash flooding and a mudslide. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/JTDuawLzRi — Chris Reece (@ChrisReeceWX) July 1, 2019

[ 4:54am ] Intense rainfall has been falling across far southwest Wisconsin over the past couple hours. Several inches of rain likely has fallen so flash flooding is likely occurring. Use care if driving on Highways 18, 80 or county roads in eastern Grant Co., WI. #wiwx — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) July 1, 2019

The Grant County Sheriff's Department says a small mudslide occurred near Boscobel early Monday morning at Highway M near County Highway T, but was quickly cleaned up. The Sheriff's Department had no other issues to report as of 5:30 a.m.

If you come across a road covered in water, you're encouraged to turn around instead of trying to drive through the water.

