Much of central Wisconsin under threat of severe thunderstorms

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - There is a threat of severe thunderstorms over southern Wisconsin Monday evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for much of central Wisconsin until 10 p.m. This includes areas north and west of Wisconsin Dells, including Juneau and Adams counties.

A line of thunderstorms in central Wisconsin and Minnesota will sweep to the south Monday evening, eventually moving out of Wisconsin into Illinois after midnight.

As the thunderstorms move into a warm and humid air mass over southern Wisconsin, they are expected to intensify in the unstable air.

High winds and heavy rainfall are the main threats, with some hail also possible.

While unlikely, a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. However, with any line of severe thunderstorms, wind damage similar to a weak tornado is always a possibility.

These thunderstorms are capable of producing heavy amounts of rainfall. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches in a short period of time are possible, with isolated areas seeing even higher totals.

This could lead to localized flooding in areas that receive heavy rain.

The thunderstorms will end overnight with some fog possible by Tuesday morning.

After warm days Tuesday and Wednesday, another cold front may bring a round of thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.

There may be a threat of isolated severe thunderstorms on Wednesday.

By Thursday, cooler and less humid weather will overspread much of the Midwest. Dry weather is expected from Thursday through the weekend.

