Much needed dry stretch of weather on the way

MADISON, Wis. - Wednesday's rainfall looks to be the last round for quite a while.

Central and southern Wisconsin has been saturated for most of the last three weeks. In August, 10.40 inches of rain fell in Madison. Each day in September, so far, has also had a little bit of precipitation.

Precip totals so far today. None of us need anymore rain. Thankfully, the showers are (slowly) moving out of here. @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/oU1IVbgCk3 — Dana Fulton (@DanaFultonWX) September 5, 2018

The trend is finally coming to an end. As high pressure settles in, rain chances leave the area. The forecast looks dry through the middle of next week.

Though the remnants of Tropical Depression Gordon will move north over the weekend, the high pressure should push any potential precipitation away from Wisconsin.