Much colder weather for a couple of days, followed by some light snow chances

MADISON, Wis. - A cold front swept through southern Wisconsin with a brief burst of snow followed by a quick drop in temperatures.

As brisk westerly winds continue through the night and skies clear out by early Tuesday morning, temperatures will drop from high temperatures that reached the lower 40s on Monday to around 10 degrees by early on Tuesday morning. When factoring in the winds, wind chills could fall to as cold as 10 degrees below zero by Tuesday morning.

Much colder weather is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will only be in the upper teens on Tuesday and may only reach the middle teens on Wednesday.

Temperatures should rebound back to near normal on Thursday as a weather system passes through northern Wisconsin and bring a chance of snow showers and flurries. On Friday, mild southerly winds could bring high temperatures near 40 degrees, with just a slight chance of drizzle or a few flurries in the afternoon.

A developing storm system to the east of Wisconsin will bring colder air across the state on Saturday, along with light snow and flurries. Accumulations should be minor if they occur at all, but temperatures will drop into the 20s by late in the afternoon.

The weather should be quiet for most of next week with temperatures a little colder than normal for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, and near-normal for Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

