More wintry weather to end Thanksgiving holiday weekend

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Another winter storm system will affect much of the Midwest from tonight through the rest of the holiday weekend.

Rain will develop tonight, but there may be light snow, sleet and freezing rain, especially in areas north of Madison, where temperatures will be near or possibly below freezing. Minor snow accumulations of 1-2 inches are possible, mainly north of Madison, as well as a slight glaze of ice. Temperatures will start to warm later tonight or early Saturday morning, when most of this precipitation should change over to rain.

If you have travel plans into the northern third of Wisconsin or the northern two-thirds of Minnesota, the precipitation will mainly be in the form of snow, some of which will be heavy and blown around by strong winds. A foot of snow is possible near Lake Superior, and areas near the western shoreline of Lake Superior, including the city of Duluth, are under a blizzard warning for whiteout conditions. Elsewhere, a winter storm warning is in effect north of Wisconsin Highway 29, including the Twin Cities metropolitan area, Eau Claire, Wausay and areas north of Green Bay.

Saturday will be windy with occasional light rain in the morning diminishing to scattered showers in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 40 degrees.

The rain should begin to mix with snow later Saturday night as colder weather moves into Wisconsin. The mix of precipitation will change to light snow Sunday afternoon as temperatures slowly fall through the 30s. The light snow could lead to a 1- to 3-inch accumulation of snow Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening, mainly north and west of Madison. The snow could also be blown around by strong winds. This could lead to travel issues at a time when many people will be on the roads, heading home after the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

The snow will end Sunday night and will be followed by a prolonged period of quiet weather with partly sunny skies and temperatures very close to the average high temperatures, which are in the middle 30s.

If you are planning to travel through the rest of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, please pay special attention to the latest forecasts and be prepared to adjust your plans accordingly.

Stay tuned to News 3 Now newscasts, Channel3000.com on the internet and the Channel 3000 First Alert Weather and Traffic App for further weather updates.