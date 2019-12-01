More travel woes overnight and Sunday through much of the midwest

MADISON, Wis. - A major winter storm system will affect much of the Midwest tonight and Sunday with a variety of wintry weather. Travel could be very difficult through much of the northern half of the Midwest, with the storm heading toward New England later on Sunday into Monday.

Rain showers this evening might even be accompanied by a few thunderstorms. The rain should begin to mix with light snow, sleet, or freezing rain later tonight as colder weather begins to move through Wisconsin. Travel into areas north of Madison, and especially north of Wisconsin Dells, could become difficult as roads become slippery as temperatures fall to the freezing point or a little bit below 32 degrees.

The rain and mix of precipitation will change to light snow on Sunday as temperatures slowly fall through the 30s. The light snow could lead to a one to four inch accumulation of snow on Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening, mainly north and west of Madison. The heaviest snow of two to four inches will mainly affect areas north of Wisconsin Dells. The snow could also be blown around by strong winds. This could lead to travel issues at a time many people will be on the roads heading home after the holiday weekend.

If you have travel plans into the northern half of Wisconsin or the northern two-thirds of Minnesota, the precipitation will mainly be in the form of snow, some of which will be heavy, and blown around by strong winds. Up to two feet of snow is possible near Lake Superior, and areas near the western shoreline of Lake Superior, including the city of Duluth, are under a Blizzard Warning for whiteout conditions. Elsewhere, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect north of a line from just north of the Twin Cities to just south of Eau Claire to near Stevens Point to around Manitowoc. Eau Claire, Wausau, Rhinelander, and Green Bay are included in the warning area for snowfall of 6-12" accompanied by blowing and drifting snow because of the strong winds.

The snow will end Sunday night and will be followed by a prolonged period of quiet weather with partly sunny skies and temperatures very close to the average high temperatures that are in the middle 30s.

It you are planning travel through the rest of the holiday weekend, please pay special attention to the latest forecasts and be prepared to adjust your plans accordingly.

