(CNN) — Over 80 million people are under severe storm threat from northern Mississippi to Massachusetts Monday ahead of the Fourth of July – threatening more damaging wind gusts, power outages, large hail and possible tornadoes.

A slight risk for severe storms, level 2 of 5, stretches from northern South Carolina to southern New Jersey, including Philadelphia, Baltimore, Charlotte, Washington, D.C. and Virginia Beach. Cities including Jackson, Birmingham, Atlanta, Charleston, Roanoke, Newark and New York are all under a marginal risk for severe storms.

CNN’s Kevin Dotson and Keith Allen contributed to this report.