More than 13,000 people in Western Canada evacuated as wildfires rage across region amid hot weather and high winds

A smoke column rises from wildfire near Lodgepole, Alberta, Canada on May 4.

 Alberta Wildfire/Handout/Reuters

More than 13,000 people who live in the Canadian province of Alberta have been evacuated as wildfires rage across the region, which is seeing abnormally hot weather and high winds, emergency officials said.

At least 78 wildfires are burning across the western province, 19 of which are burning out of control, Stephen Lacroix, the region's emergency management agency director, told reporters during a Friday news conference.

