(CNN) — More than 100 million people are under air quality alerts Friday from Wisconsin to Vermont and down to North Carolina, as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to waft south, though conditions are expected to improve slowly into the weekend.

Storms on Thursday brought some relief from the smoke in parts of the Midwest, and more rain there Friday should provide more relief. But smoke may dissipate less quickly in the Ohio Valley and the Mid-Atlantic, where Friday’s storms will be more isolated.

CNN’s Michelle Watson and Raja Razek contributed to this report.