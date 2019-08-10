Monitoring the threat for heavy rain to start the week

The News 3 Now First Alert Weather team is keeping our eyes on a potential heavy rain maker for Monday.

Rain will likely overspread the area Monday afternoon, and then quicky exit by Monday night into Tuesday, but perhaps dropping one to three inches of rainfall in the process.

Severe weather is not expected in the area as the greatest instability looks to remain south over Northern Illinois, however heavy rain does remain very possible. As of now, all of the area is in a slight risk for excessive rainfall.

Stay tuned to News 3 Now First Alert Weather for the latest.