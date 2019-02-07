Weather

Flash freeze possible as mix moves out, bitter cold moves back in Thursday night

Wind chills of minus 25 degrees Friday

MADISON, Wis. - A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain transformed southern Wisconsin into an impromptu ice rink Thursday, and led to numerous accidents and some downed tree branches and power lines.

 

 

After some afternoon snow showers, the weather looks a little calmer into the rest of Thursday. 

 

 

However, while skies will be a bit friendlier into the weekend, the bitter cold will return to southern Wisconsin Thursday night. 

 

 

Behind a cold front, temperatures will quickly fall through the 20s and teens Thursday night before bottoming out near zero by Friday morning. The rapid drop in temperatures could cause any water on the roadways to undergo a "flash freeze." So, even though precipitation has ended across southern Wisconsin, roads still might be icy for the Thursday evening commute.

Also, any surfaces not treated with rock salt will likely freeze this evening. The trouble is, temperatures will eventually fall below levels at which salt is still effective. 

Winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, are also possible overnight. Along with temperatures near zero, southern Wisconsin could start out Friday morning feeling like minus 25 degrees again. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for most of the area for Friday morning. 

Low temperatures Friday night into Saturday morning will approach 10 degrees below zero, with morning wind chills of 10 to 20 degrees below zero. The bitter cold stays with us until Sunday, when highs will be back in the middle 20s.

Stay safe! 

