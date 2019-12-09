Minor snow, but big time cold on the way

Drivers need to plan a little extra time for their Monday morning and evening commutes. An area of low pressure will move across southern Wisconsin Monday, bringing precipitation for most of the day. Dense fog and light rain is expected to continue through the morning. Showers will change to light snow in the afternoon.

Little accumulation is expected; less than an inch of snowfall is likely in Dane County. Totals will be less to the south and higher to the north.

Following this system, cold air will settle in.

Skies will be partly sunny, but temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon will be in the teens. Overnight temperatures will fall to the single digits with wind chills below zero.