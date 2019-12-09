PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Update, FAQ on WISC-TV frequency change

Weather

Minor snow, but big time cold on the way

By:

Posted: Dec 09, 2019 07:44 AM CST

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 08:28 AM CST

Drivers need to plan a little extra time for their Monday morning and evening commutes. An area of low pressure will move across southern Wisconsin Monday, bringing precipitation for most of the day. Dense fog and light rain is expected to continue through the morning. Showers will change to light snow in the afternoon.


Little accumulation is expected; less than an inch of snowfall is likely in Dane County. Totals will be less to the south and higher to the north. 

Following this system, cold air will settle in.

Skies will be partly sunny, but temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon will be in the teens. Overnight temperatures will fall to the single digits with wind chills below zero. 

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Weather News

Resources

Watching The Sky

This Week's Circulars