Spring rains will soak the South this week, which could put millions of people at risk of flash flooding, with the Weather Prediction Center highlighting an area that puts Houston in the bullseye for the worst of the potential flooding.

"Instances of flash flooding are considered likely from the middle and upper Texas Gulf Coast to areas inland across the southeast Texas Triangle, which includes the entire Houston metro region," the prediction center said.

CNN meteorologists Monica Garrett and Haley Brink contributed to this report.