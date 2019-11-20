Milder weather marks first time in three weeks high temperatures are above normal

MADISON, Wis. - High temperatures reached the middle 40s to around 50 degrees across southern Wisconsin Wednesday, making it the first time in more than three weeks that high temperatures were above-normal.

The mild weather will continue into Thursday morning, as high temperatures may eclipse 50 degrees in many areas for the first time all month. A cold front passing through southern Wisconsin around noon will end the mild weather and cause temperatures to fall through the 40s into the upper 30s through the afternoon.

The weather will be less-than-ideal to enjoy the milder temperatures. It will be windy with rain developing tonight across southern Wisconsin. The rain will last through the morning hours before ending with the passage of the cold front around noon. Rainfall amounts of one-half inch to a little more than one inch are possible through Thursday morning. Widespread flooding is not expected, although some standing water may occur with the rain and melting snow cover.

By Friday morning, low temperatures could bottom out in the middle 20s. Any puddles or standing water could freeze overnight, meaning the Friday morning commute could feature a few slick spots. However, the windy conditions should help dry up most of the moisture before temperatures fall below the freezing mark.

Quiet weather is expected from Friday of this week through Monday of next week, with near-normal temperatures during this stretch.

A storm system may affect the Midwest from late Monday night of next week through Wednesday, just before the Thanksgiving holiday. Rain is likely on Tuesday, but may begin as a mixture of rain and snow from late Monday night into Tuesday morning. As colder air wraps around the storm from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the rain will mix with and eventually change to snow. Some accumulation is possible, with the best chances for heavier accumulating snow staying to the west in Iowa, Minnesota, and western Wisconsin.

It's still too early to be looking at specific impacts or snowfall amounts from this storm, but since it will affect the Midwest during a busy travel period before the Thanksgiving holiday, those planning travel during that period should watch future forecasts as details on the storm become more refined in the coming days.

The Thanksgiving holiday should be dry and colder. The weather may become unsettled from Thursday night through the rest of the holiday weekend with some chances for snow. It's difficult to say if this will affect travel, but it should help to keep the weather cold.

