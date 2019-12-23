Mild weather forecast for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

The forecast is on track to stay quiet and mild through Christmas Day. On Monday night, skies will become mostly cloudy; temperatures will fall to the lower 30s with some patchy fog possible.

Christmas Eve will bring very mild temperatures in the upper 40s. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, but dry weather is expected. Due to cloudy skies Christmas Eve night, Rudolf will likely be joining Santa this year for the big trip.

Temperatures around midnight will still be in the lower 40s and will fall to the upper 30s for early Christmas Day. As presents are being opened, skies will be mostly cloudy in the morning. In the afternoon, there will be a chance of some drizzle.

After Christmas Day wraps up, Thursday will bring a chance of drizzle early and mostly cloudy skies. It will still be very mild; high temperatures will be near 50 degrees. The record high temperatures for Madison is 50 set in 1936.

Stay tuned to News 3 Now for the latest forecast updates.