Massive swarm of ladybugs visible on California radar, National Weather Service says

NWS

SAN DIEGO - A massive swarm of ladybugs was visible on the weather radar this week, the San Diego National Weather Service said.

NWS San Diego tweeted Tuesday that the swarm showing up was not precipitation, "but actually a cloud of lady bugs termed a 'bloom'."

The large echo showing up on SoCal radar this evening is not precipitation, but actually a cloud of lady bugs termed a "bloom" #CAwx pic.twitter.com/1C0rt0in6z — NWS San Diego (@ NWSSanDiego ) June 5, 2019

Forecasters thought it was an 80-mile by 80-mile raincloud but determined later it was likely insects, CBS affiliate KFMB-TV reported.