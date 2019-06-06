Weather

Massive swarm of ladybugs visible on California radar, National Weather Service says

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 04:34 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 05:00 PM CDT

SAN DIEGO - A massive swarm of ladybugs was visible on the weather radar this week, the San Diego National Weather Service said. 

NWS San Diego tweeted Tuesday that the swarm showing up was not precipitation, "but actually a cloud of lady bugs termed a 'bloom'."

 

 

Forecasters thought it was an 80-mile by 80-mile raincloud but determined later it was likely insects, CBS affiliate KFMB-TV reported

 

 

