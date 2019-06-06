Massive swarm of ladybugs visible on California radar, National Weather Service says
SAN DIEGO - A massive swarm of ladybugs was visible on the weather radar this week, the San Diego National Weather Service said.
NWS San Diego tweeted Tuesday that the swarm showing up was not precipitation, "but actually a cloud of lady bugs termed a 'bloom'."
The large echo showing up on SoCal radar this evening is not precipitation, but actually a cloud of lady bugs termed a "bloom" #CAwx pic.twitter.com/1C0rt0in6z— NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) June 5, 2019
Forecasters thought it was an 80-mile by 80-mile raincloud but determined later it was likely insects, CBS affiliate KFMB-TV reported.
Ahh, springtime in Southern California brings a variety of weather. Here we see 1) June gloom at the coast, 2) clear skies just inland, 3) cumulus clouds over San Bernardino County, and 4) thunderstorms over Kern County. Not to mention ladybugs! #cawx pic.twitter.com/Okao2z1Mht— NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) June 6, 2019
Weather News
- Central US reels from week of deadly weather
- Thunderstorm pictures from across the area
- The most important forecast in history: The D-Day weather forecast 75 years later
- Massive swarm of ladybugs visible on California radar, National Weather Service says
- Mississippi River flooding threatens Anheuser Estate
- Robert Downey Jr. wants to combat climate change with robots