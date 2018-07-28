Mars captivates southern sky through end of July

Madison may have missed out on the best-selling show Friday when North America was snubbed from seeing the longest blood moon eclipse this century.

However, don't despair southern Wisconsin sky gazers! Mars isn't done dazzling us this month.

Check out this photo from our Edgewater Skycam Friday night. You can see Mars and the moon basically side by side!

Pictures just don't do this sight justice, so the best thing to do is to view it yourself in the southern sky.

And the news keeps getting better: Mars will get even brighter in the sky until the start of August! Even though the Red Planet's opposition was on Friday, it will still get slightly closer to Earth over the next few days. It will be so bright that Mars will outshine Jupiter, which is quite the celestial feat.

The Fourth Planet will be the brightest July 31, when it passes the closest to Earth in 15 years.

If you miss your chances to view Mars for the next few days, or if those pesky nighttime clouds get in the way, don't fret! Mars will still be visible (albeit pretty low in the southern sky) until the end of August.

Send in your best pictures of the Red Planet to weather@wisctv.com .