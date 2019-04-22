Marginal risk for severe storms today

Minor potential for severe weather exists across the region today, and while it isn't an alert day, we still encourage you to follow the weather into the afternoon especially.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of southern and central Wisconsin into a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe storms today.

The primary threats would be isolated instances of damaging winds and hail, though brief spin up tornado can't be ruled out. Look for showers and storms to increase near the Mississippi River around 3PM, reaching the Madison area during the evening commute.

Showers and storms will linger through the evening before pushing northward and diminishing after 10PM.

Again, though this isn't expected to be a widespread severe weather event, we encourage you to stay tuned to the News 3 Now First Alert Weather Team on air, and on social media, for the latest.