Madison officials warn salt will be ineffective once cold temperatures hit, recommend using sand

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison mayor's office is warning residents that past 6 p.m. Thursday night, salt will no longer be effective on roadways or sidewalks.

Officials are asking residents to use sand on sidewalks because it provides better traction when ice cannot be removed.

Madison Streets Division official have reports that the department's response to Thursday night's storm will last through the night. At 7 a.m., 32 trucks took to the city salt route network and 12 trucks started applying sand in residential areas. The remaining streets staff worked on refuse and recycling collection. Crews will also be out to work on snow and ice duties, such as clearing alleyways and city-maintained sidewalks and bus stops.

Officials will start a second shift of winter maintenance at 3 p.m. Thursday. This crew will have 32 trucks continuing to salt roads while the remaining 22 will focus on sanding residential areas that need the material for traction. Many of the residential trucks will have chains on their tires to overcome the icy roads.

Following rush hour times, if the main routes are in good winter driving conditions, the trucks will transition to applying sand in residential neighborhoods. At midnight, a fresh crew of trucks will continue with the efforts to apply sand in residential neighborhoods.

Following is a list of locations where you can get free sand in Madison:

EAST SIDE

Sycamore Park: In the parking lot across from the Streets Division offices at 4602 Sycamore Ave.

WEST SIDE

Garner Park: Parking lot off of Rosa Road

For a full list of places to get sand, go to the city of Madison website.