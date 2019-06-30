Madison hits 90 degrees Saturday; severe storms possible Sunday

The second to last day of June featured a temperature milestone in Madison.

Temperatures reached a high of 90 degrees in Madison for the first time in almost a year. That’s the warmest temperature recorded in Madison since the high reached 92 degrees July 13, 2018. On average, Madison's first 90 degree temperature occurs on June 24.

For the first time since July 13, 2018 (350+ days) Madison hit 90° Saturday!

We'll be close to 90° both tomorrow and Monday, with heat index values well into the 90s.

We'll be close to 90° both tomorrow and Monday, with heat index values well into the 90s.

Stay cool, everybody!



Combined with dew points near 70 degrees, it felt like thermometer readings were in the middle to upper 90s for most of Saturday afternoon.

The heat and humidity will continue into next week. Alert Days are in the forecast for Sunday and Monday for temperatures near 90 and heat index values possibly reaching the middle 90s at times.



After temperatures close to 90 and heat index values close to 100 Saturday afternoon, tonight will be partly cloudy, muggy and mild with lows falling to near 70. A round of severe weather is possible late Sunday AM-early Sunday PM.

Severe weather is also possible Sunday across southern Wisconsin.Another round of showers and thunderstorms will move through the region during the late morning and early afternoon Sunday. Damaging winds, small hail, heavy downpours and frequent lightning are all possible threats.More showers and strong storms could impact southern Wisconsin late Sunday into early Monday morning. The timing and strength of this potential second round of storms Sunday will depend heavily on how the atmosphere responds to the first round of severe weather.Stay with News 3 Now and Channel3000.com for the latest forecast updates.