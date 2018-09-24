Looking Ahead: The latest thoughts on weather pattern trends through Fall

There’s no surprise when you hear that Summer of 2018 was much wetter and warmer than normal, and in a true sense of irony, the season ended its final hours with sunshine and temperatures substantially cooler than average, though just in time for the start of Fall.

Now that the new season has begun, how might things play out for the next months across Wisconsin? Will the trend of above normal temperatures and precipitation continue as it has since spring, or will the pattern change towards one that is cooler and drier?

Before we begin talking about a whole season, let’s begin with some of the things going on right now. This past weekend featured one of the first true cold fronts of the season, bringing Madison the first temperatures of the 30s since May 11. Though Monday and Tuesday will feature temperatures just above average, the overall trend over the next 6 to 10 days is one that will be cooler than normal over the upper Midwest and much cooler than normal over the northern plains.

It can be noted, however, that the southeastern United States will see temperatures warmer than normal. This is based on a pattern that will feature a battle of cold shots coming out of Canada and a ridge of heat holding firm across the south. The battle zone between these two areas is often where you’ll find many chances for rain and storms. This is why there next few weeks are likely to prove wetter than normal across the Midwest and plains. In all fairness, most of the country looks to be entering an active weather pattern in the coming weeks.

Given the pattern that looks to hold over the next few weeks, the question is how long it holds. This is where a forecaster begins looking at things such as El Nino as a guide for the coming months. That typically results in a wetter fall across the south, with an equal chance of either above or below normal precipitation for the Midwest, and that’s the expectation for the next 3 months as of now.

Temperatures, however, are expected to be warmer than average over the whole country, especially in the southwest.

There’s one thing worth noting that could throw a wrench in this entire outlook. That’s a pool of warm water in the Gulf of Alaska.

Much like the pool of warm water over the Atlantic impacted the path of Florence, this pool of warm water often causes ridge of warmth over Alaska and western Canada.

This is a set up that pushes the cooler air of Canada farther southward.

It’s this influence, though not as drastic, that’s sending the cool shots of air our way now, and with cooler air and snow continuing to develop over Canada, the source for shots of cooler air will continue to be fueled.

This needs to be watched as it could result in our fall being cooler than normal, despite our current expectation of a warmer than average fall.

While those are the thoughts on the overall pattern, saddle up, as Mother Nature is always sure to keep the day to day details a wild ride around here.