See Lee's path as it approaches Category-5 strength
Video play button

(CNN) — Lee has strengthened into a hurricane as it moves over a record-warm Atlantic, with 75 mph sustained winds, according to a 5 p.m. EDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

The warm ocean waters are expected to fuel the storm to near Category-5 strength as it approaches the eastern Caribbean.

CNN’s Nouran Salahieh contributed to this report.