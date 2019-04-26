Late April winter storm could bring several inches of snow

An Alert Day remains in the forecast for Saturday. A weather system passing to the south of Wisconsin will bring breezy and colder weather along with rain and snow. Accumulations of one to six inches will be possible, with locally higher amounts. Impact will likely be high due to high snowfall rates overcoming a warm ground, but will be short-lived as conditions improve and warm up rapidly into Sunday.

Ahead of this system, winter storm watches have been issued for much of southern Wisconsin, in our area lasting from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m Saturday.

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for much of the area, especially the southern and western tiers. A round of heavy snowfall could overcome a warm ground to produce several inches of accumulating snow Saturday. Stay tuned for updates. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/jDffjje6NP — Chris Reece (@ChrisReeceWX) April 26, 2019

A storm system will track from the northern plains and south of Wisconsin through northern Illinois on Saturday. Initially on Saturday morning, temperatures will be near 40 with some light rain or drizzle starting to break out.

The air at the ground during this time will be very dry, which will limit much of the precipitation from reaching the ground. As precipitation evaporates into dry air, it will begin to cool the atmosphere, resulting in a rapidly dropping temperature into the low 30s, and the producing very heavy snow.

Snow will last for several hours with heavier bands developing with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. This will be hard enough overcome the warm ground and rapidly accumulate, perhaps as much as several inches. A few inches of slushy accumulation on roadways will make travel increasingly difficult.

The storm system will begin to wrap up from west to east headed into the late evening hours as temperatures fall into the 20s.

While there IS confidence in the snow, there's still some uncertainty in the exact track of the low and where the heaviest banding of snow will set up.

The RPM model is farthest south, with the heaviest snows across northern Illinois.

Meanwhile, the NAM model is the farthest north and most widespread with the snow, likely too far north into central Wisconsin.

The GFS and European models are the compromise, with the heaviest snow axis along and south of I-94 towards the state line.

This is likely the most plausible outcome, that matches up well with our forecast from the News 3 Now First Alert weather team.

It is worth keeping in mind that with the potential banding nature of this system, it is possible for some folks to end up under a narrow band of snow that produces much more than the forecast totals. Given this, be sure to stay tuned to the News 3 Now First Alert weather team for the latest developments.