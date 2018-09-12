Lake Monona drops 5 inches, still above 100-year flood level

Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

MONONA, Wis. - Lake Monona has dropped 5 inches in the last week, but water is still high, officials said Wednesday.

The city of Monona said residents should keep their sandbags in place as Lake Monona is still 5 inches above the 100-year flood level.

Dry weather is forecast through the weekend but rainy weather is expected to return next week.

The city also advised residents who have experienced flood damage to complete a 211 Wisconsin Disaster Report online at 211wisconsin.communityos.org/damage-report by Thursday. Reports can also be made by calling 211.

All three Monona boat launches at Winnequah Trail, Tonyawatha Trail and Lottes Park remained closed Wednesday until further notice, according to a news release. A slow, no-wake order also remains in effect.

4 Photos Full storm sewer on East Washington Avenue