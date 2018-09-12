Livestream

Lake Monona drops 5 inches, still above 100-year flood level

Posted: Sep 12, 2018 12:33 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2018 12:56 PM CDT

MONONA, Wis. - Lake Monona has dropped 5 inches in the last week, but water is still high, officials said Wednesday. 

The city of Monona said residents should keep their sandbags in place as Lake Monona is still 5 inches above the 100-year flood level

Dry weather is forecast through the weekend but rainy weather is expected to return next week. 

The city also advised residents who have experienced flood damage to complete a 211 Wisconsin Disaster Report online at 211wisconsin.communityos.org/damage-report by Thursday. Reports can also be made by calling 211.

All three Monona boat launches at Winnequah Trail, Tonyawatha Trail and Lottes Park remained closed Wednesday until further notice, according to a news release. A slow, no-wake order also remains in effect.

