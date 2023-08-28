Idalia is now a hurricane. See the latest forecast
(CNN) — Hurricane Idalia is expected to intensify considerably as it heads toward Florida, where officials already have told people to flee, closed schools and shuttered a major airport ahead of a predicted landfall Wednesday along the Gulf Coast.

With powerful winds and life-threatening storm surge, the hurricane is due to hit at Category 3 strength, and millions are under storm warnings, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday.

